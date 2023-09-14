American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has consistently broken records and pushed boundaries in the music industry. She’s currently in the spotlight for her remarkable performance at the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs), where she achieved victory in every televised category for which she received nominations.

Certainly, it goes without saying that Tay had an unforgettable night at the 2023 VMAs this past Tuesday, securing a remarkable nine Moon Person awards. Nonetheless, she unfortunately misplaced a valuable ring during the event. The price of the lost ring is now making all the netizens gasp.

Taylor Swift, who stood out in one of the evening’s most stunning ensembles, adorned herself with exquisite jewellery totalling more than $160,000. Among her accessories was a vintage Van Cleef & Arpels ring from Joseph Saidian & Sons, which carried a price tag of $12,000.

During the event, it became evident that the ring had sustained some damage. Taylor Swift was observed displaying a missing diamond element to a staff member while seated in the audience. This incident was caught on a viral social media video clip, where the Blank Space singer could be seen expressing dismay and pointing to her left index finger, where the ring appeared to be noticeably damaged or absent.

Taylor Swift broke her $12K VCA ring 😂😂😂 https://t.co/QqnqdKu5Bj — Mouza 🇦🇪 (@iBananaHappy) September 13, 2023

The fate of the precious gem remains uncertain, as there is no information about whether it was eventually located. However, it is worth noting that Swift was not wearing the ring when she accepted the Video of the Year award to conclude the show, nor did she have it on when she attended an afterparty later that night. Page Six Style report quoted a source as saying, “This is the first time a piece has broken while a celebrity was wearing it. Luckily, the piece didn’t slide off the stage! It was found on the side of the stage in a far corner, to everyone’s relief.”

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift is also preparing for the upcoming release of her Eras Tour in a film format, scheduled to grace the big screens next month. Cinemark has rolled out an enticing offer for movie enthusiasts, allowing them to reserve entire auditoriums for viewing the film. These exclusive gatherings, playfully named “Private Swiftie Parties,” come at a price of $800 (plus taxes and fees) and are designed to accommodate up to 40 attendees. While this might seem like a substantial expense, it’s essential to recall that some die-hard Swifties previously spent similar amounts on a single ticket for the pop star’s memorable arena tour.

