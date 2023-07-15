Track the activities of highly successful and wealthy artists, and you will get to know how business-minded they are. One such artist who is shining bright on the ladder of success is Taylor Swift. Apart from being a singer, songwriter and performer, she’s successfully a part of lucrative deals and investments and is soon going to be a billionaire. Let’s see what’s her net worth as per the latest update!

Starting her career at the early age of 14, Swift has almost completed two decades in the music industry. Within this period, she has managed to influence the music industry in a big way and is well known for her versatility. Apart from this achievement, the Blank Space singer has always been in the news due to her love life and wealth.

While the love life will be discussed some other day, there’s some exciting development about Taylor Swift’s net worth. As per Forbes, the singer has a net worth of a whopping $740 million. Not just that, but it is also projected that the sum will rise further, making her a billionaire in her 30s. Huge, isn’t it?

Wondering about the source of so much wealth? Let us inform you that Taylor Swift is associated with lucrative deals of endorsement with Capital One, AT&T and Stella McCartney. She also earns huge from sales of her music. Her ongoing The Eras Tour is expected to make over $620 million, and in the past too, her tours have earned her massive sum.

Leaving aside these major sources of wealth, Taylor Swift’s net worth is boosted by her investment in real estate, scaling over $80 million. It includes Beverly Hills’ mansion of $30 million and other properties. She’s also predicted to earn a massive sum from her merchandise sale and it could be up to $87 million.

