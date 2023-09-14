Cardi B and Offset never leave their position in the headlines with continuous drama. They have been highly open about their private life have often grabbed attention for the same. Earlier this year, the couple fought publicly after Offset accused his wife of cheating. As things were better, they began making public appearances. At the recently held MTV VMAs, the two took their public romance to another level as they pretended to be having s*x, but with their clothes on, in the washroom.

The duo met in 2017 and immediately began dating. The same year, they tied the knot but in 2020, the Up singer filed for divorce. Before things got more serious, the duo resolved their conflict and called off the divorce. They are parents to their two children Kulture and Wave.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The MTV Video Music Awards 2023 was a star-studded event that took place in New Jersey. The award ceremony saw many prominent names in the music industry, including Selena Gomez, Justin Timberlake, Taylor Swift and more, walking down the red carpet. Cardi B and Offset were also among the attendees. The 30-year-old wore a stunning strapless silver dress that complimented her curvy assets, while her husband opted for a formal but stylish black outfit.

While the two were packed in PDAs on the red carpet, they had a whole other thing going on in the restroom. Cardi B dropped a video in which she was dressed in the blue outfit from her performance on Bongos with Megan Thee Stallion. She bent down in front of the mirror, recording, while Offset pretended to have s*x with her. The WAP singer was making some wild moaning sounds as they were interrupted by someone looking for their charger in the restroom. The couple let the person enter for the charger and kept their action going on. Offset was seemingly happy as he smiled throughout. Watch the couple’s video going viral on Twitter.

Cardi is living LIFE 🤣 pic.twitter.com/2hnaWDyTST — Cardi B All Access🪘 (@CardiAllAccess) September 13, 2023

Reacting to the clip, a Twitter user wrote, “This is so freaking Tacky…keep it in the bedroom not an Award Show,” while another penned, “They are so un serious.”

A third one commented, “I’m surprised they haven’t released a s*x tape.”

Some fans also defended the couple for their wild video at the VMAs.

Let us know what you think about the video in the space below.

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Brad Pitt Once Got Uncomfortable With High Level Of N*dity In His Film With Margot Robbie, Confessed He Was Shocked & Went, “Wow Wow, We’re Really Doing This” – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News