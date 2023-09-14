Brad Pitt has been a part of Hollywood since 1987 and he’s seen it all! Box office successes, failures, praises, backlash and “A LOT OF N*DITY!” Well, that’s not us but the superstar’s reaction when he once went on sets of his film co-starring Margot Robbie and they had to shoot a lot of intimate scenes right from the word go. Scroll below for the interesting scoop!

The movie that we’re talking about is Babylon. It was an American epic period black comedy drama that was directed by Damien Chazelle. Starring Brad and Margot in leading roles, it turned out to be a box office failure, although it earned five nominations at the 80th Golden Globe Awards, 3 Oscar nominations and 3 British Academy Film Awards nods.

During Babylon’s world premiere in Los Angeles in December 2022, Brad Pitt got candid about how he was initially shocked by the racy scenes with Margot Robbie in the film. He told the Hollywood Reporter, “The first day was a bit shocking, even for me. I went, ‘Wow, wow, we’re really doing this’. A lot of n*dty, a lot of n*dity. And then, day three it was like, ‘Yeah, a lot of n*dity.’ And then two weeks into it, it was just like another day at the office.”

Brad Pitt also spoke about one of the Babylon scenes “where we’re racing the light and there are 700 extras behind us, and we’re trying to capture this shot and everyone’s panicked to get it and rushing and the crew’s going mad — that to me represents filmmaking, that’s a lot of times what it’s like.”

“Nudity, nudity, nudity” – Brad Pitt shares the craziest day on set while shooting #BabylonMovie pic.twitter.com/hxuVM2YloX — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) December 16, 2022

In another interview, Margot Robbie revealed that her scene of kissing Brad Pitt wasn’t a part of the script. She improvised the scene as she wasn’t missing the chance to grab the Hollywood hunk for a lip-lock! Angelina Jolie’s ex-husband was equally keen and had suggested the makers add the scene to their film.

