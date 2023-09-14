Elon Musk and Amber Heard’s relationship has been back in discussion on social media in the wake of his self-titled biography’s release on Tuesday. The duo was in a relationship for a brief period of time, but since it was just after she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp, it was still a hot topic back then and now as well. The Tesla CEO’s new info from when they were dating is more scintillating as he reveals Heard cosplaying as a video game character while they were dating one another.

Elon and Amber were reportedly dating around 2017, and after being together for a few months, they broke up. During the defamation trial, Heard reportedly confessed to a psychologist that she was not in love with Elon and was simply heartbroken from her messy marriage.

Elon Musk was pretty heartbroken after the breakup, and now the father of seven shared on social media platform X that Amber Heard used to roleplay as the video game character Mercy from the game ‘Overwatch’. The cosplay bit was already revealed in Musk’s biography, and on Tuesday, he wrote on X, “She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome.” Musk did not stop at that; he even went on to share a picture of Heard dressed in the character’s costume.

In that old picture, Amber Heard could be seen donning a white bodysuit, mechanical wings like the video game character and a golden halo over the head. The Aquaman actress, in a word, slayed in that cosplay costume, with a messy bun and loose strands around her face.

For the unversed, Overwatch is a multi-player first-person shooter game, and it was first released on PlayStation 4. The netizens have their unique response to this new disclosure of Amber Heard dressed as Mercy for Elon Musk while they went out.

One of the users wrote, “This photo going to become the standard reply when anyone says ‘money doesn’t buy happiness?'”

Another wrote, “Does your wife know you are posting this?”

One of the users called Elon Musk an “Absolute madman”

Another quipped, “Internet just broke”

Followed by one saying, “You pulled that out like it was on your camera roll this entire time!…,” and, “Nobody has more fun with power than Elon. It’s exhilarating,” “This man never backs down.”

Check out Elon Musk’s posts and Amber Heard as Mercy from Overwatch below:

She did dress up as Mercy. It was awesome. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2023

As per reports, Elon Musk and Amber Heard parted ways in 2018, and as per the biography, it has been described as the ‘most hellacious period’ in his life.

