Kanye West is a name that now rhymes with controversies. The rapper is in the news every now and then for something or the other. Sometimes, for his controversial statements, sometimes, it’s his wife Bianca Censori’s raunchy n*ked look on the streets. Now, he has been sued by his project manager, who was overseeing his Malibu house and was also taking care of it. Why? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.

Apparently, Ye fired the guy over a disagreement on getting rid of the electricity and windows of the house. Crazy right? Well, according to the project manager, the rapper has even threatened him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per the project manager, Tony Saxon, he was hired back in September 2021 by Kanye West as not only a project manager but also a caretaker and a 24×7 security for his Malibu house. According to the new lawsuit stated by TMZ, Saxon was overlooking Kanye’s remodelling of the house and was working 16 hours a day. He was even sleeping on the floor with just a coat, and Ye didn’t even care about it.