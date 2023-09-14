Kanye West is a name that now rhymes with controversies. The rapper is in the news every now and then for something or the other. Sometimes, for his controversial statements, sometimes, it’s his wife Bianca Censori’s raunchy n*ked look on the streets. Now, he has been sued by his project manager, who was overseeing his Malibu house and was also taking care of it. Why? Scroll ahead to get to the scoop.
Apparently, Ye fired the guy over a disagreement on getting rid of the electricity and windows of the house. Crazy right? Well, according to the project manager, the rapper has even threatened him.
As per the project manager, Tony Saxon, he was hired back in September 2021 by Kanye West as not only a project manager but also a caretaker and a 24×7 security for his Malibu house. According to the new lawsuit stated by TMZ, Saxon was overlooking Kanye’s remodelling of the house and was working 16 hours a day. He was even sleeping on the floor with just a coat, and Ye didn’t even care about it.
After going like this for some time, when Yeezy didn’t pay heed to all of Saxon’s concerns and only gave him a week’s salary, things started to reach rock bottom. In November 2021, Tony Saxon claimed that Kanye asked him to get rid of the windows and even cut the electricity. As per Tony, he “expressed concerns about the extreme danger of such actions,” but West ignored all of that and raised his voice on him. The rapper even asked him to move large generators inside the house, which left the project manager worried about fire hazards.
Tony Saxon’s suit further claimed that Kanye West had threatened him to consider him as “an enemy,” but when the project manager didn’t agree to his terms, Kim Kardashian’s ex-partner fired him on the spot and told him to “get the hell out.”
The man is alleging Kanye over various labour violations, unpaid salaries and damages. Tony even said that Ye told him, “If you don’t do what I say, you’re not going to work for me, I’m not gonna be your friend anymore and you’ll just see me on TV.”
Well, what are your thoughts about it? Let us know.
