Selena Gomez accused of ‘being shady’ towards Olivia Rodrigo at VMAs!
(Picture Credit: Instagram)

Selena Gomez has been accused of “throwing shade” at Olivia Rodrigo.

The singer, 30, held a hand to her ear throughout 20-year-old Olivia’s performance at the 2023 MTV Music Video Awards on Tuesday (12.09.23) night as the star performed her hit Vampire.

Selena Gomez was also seen pulling faces during the show midway through Olivia Rodrigo’s performance when it appeared the singer’s set started to collapse.

