Nicki Minaj has been hailed a “queen” for being brutally honest about her red carpet wardrobe malfunction at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

The 40-year-old ‘Anaconda’ rapper put on a busty display at the ceremony on Tuesday (12.09.23) night in a Barbie-pink corset paired with a sheer lace veil over her face by Dolce and Gabbana.

After posing on the red carpet, Nicki Minaj admitted on stage while hosting the event at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey: “I just realised that one of my motherf****** shoes wasn’t buckled properly.”