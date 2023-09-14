There is a lot of noise around the Harry Potter Reboot series that is being shaped for HBO Max. The studio has been busy shaping a new dawn for the franchise that has served as a crown jewel for them for over a decade before it ended its run in 2011. It is 2023 and the fandom only kept increasing even when there have been no new film or project in the past 12 years. Now as the makers are rebooting the franchise, there are rumours floating around in full force. Producer David Heyman is now here to talk.

For the unversed, HBO Max will have an Harry Potter Reboot series streaming not soon but someday in the next couple of years. We already know that neither Daniel Radcliffe, not Emma Watson or Rupert Grint are reprising their roles. The studio is busy hunting for new faces that can live up to the standard set by the three actors for Harry, Hermione, and Ron in the movies.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, as per the latest updates, producer David Heyman has decided to talk about the Harry Potter Reboot series and has revealed that the show will more faithfully incline towards JK Rowling’s books than the movies. While this could be a very positive update for the content, but Rowling’s public image also puts tension. Read on to know.

Talking about Harry Potter Reboot series, David Heyman said, “It’s early days. We haven’t even hired a writer to begin writing. It’s a bit early. Hopefully [it will be] something that’s very special. [It] gives us an opportunity to see the books, and to enjoy a series which explores the books more deeply.”

If you are unaware, JK Rowling amid the pandemic, made some comments in their opinion piece that had offended transgender community and in no time the celebrated Harry Potter author was labelled Transphobic. Even after a massive movement that canceled her, she still did not take her words back but defended them. This was the beginning of Rowling becoming one of the most hated celebrities across the globe.

However, Harry Potter Reboot series doesn’t have a release window as of yet. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more on this and everything else from the world of entertainment.

Must Read: Barbie To Rule Oscars 2024 After Conquering The Worldwide Box Office? Ryan Gosling’s Ken To Be Submitted For Nominations Along With The Campaigning For Best Original Screenplay [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News