Like mother, like daughter! As the saying goes, Angelina Jolie and her daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt have proved it to be the same. They are the carbon copy of each other, and Angie’s old pictures can attest to it. Today, we have found an alluring throwback look of Angelina from one of her old photoshoots, which made us doubt who that might be! Anyway, the right answer is Angelina Jolie!

One of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood, Jolie has a unique fashion sense, and whenever she steps outside in the city for any event or, party or premiere, she always turns heads towards her with her top-notch style statement.

Throwback to many, many years back, when Angelina Jolie was just 19 years old, she had done a scintillating photoshoot wearing nothing but a skimpy satin pink bra and matching knickers. Striking sensual pose for the photoshoot, the young Angelina flaunted her teenage curves and side b**bs like a diva! Her s*xy legs were enough to take our breath away. She had surely broken all hell loose with this photoshoot.

Check out the picture shared on Twitter:

Angelina Jolie at 19 pic.twitter.com/kzQmxfraeM — Double D (@double_d_xXx) May 6, 2022

Angelina Jolie had completed the look with simple makeup, defined brows, soft eyes, peachy blush, and pink lip shade. She had kept her hair damp for the shoot to add a wet & edgy look to the whole getup. However, what caught our eyes was that young Angie looked exactly like the way her daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt now looks like.

Shiloh also leads headlines with her unique looks, as she likes to experiment with it. Sometimes, she goes for a buzz-cut hairstyle, while sometimes, she coloured it all pink. She definitely serves a punk vibe, and we are here for it.

Well, coming back to Angelina Jolie’s teenage bikini look, what are your thoughts about The Eternals actress’ fashion affair? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more fashion news and updates.

Must Read: Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Her ‘S*xthetic’ While Flaunting Her Toned Abs In A Skimpy Black Bra Along With A Cropped Shirt, Sending Us In A Frenzy With Her Wild & Bold Look!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News