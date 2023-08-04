Even after so many years of controversy, divorce and whatnot, Brangelina still succeeds in grabbing headlines for something or the other. Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were one of the most popular IT couples in Hollywood who were known for their love, their bond, PDAs, beautiful children and disastrous divorce.

Their daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt has a separate fanbase, and once she had led the media portals for her gender fluid reports. While her dad Brad showed support in her journey but also expressed his discontent on believing that it was Angelina who forced his daughter to identify herself as a boy. Scroll ahead to read further.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There were many reports stating that Angelina Jolie has been forcing Shiloh Jolie Pitt to identify herself as a boy. Talking about the same and revealing that he doesn’t have an issue with Shiloh’s gender fluidity, a source close to Brad Pitt shared to Micky.com.au, “If Shiloh identifies as a boy, Brad is behind her all the way. But he also worries that she is under the influence of Angelina and he would hate for that to make Shiloh’s life difficult as she gets older, especially since she will forever be in the spotlight by virtue of who her parents are.”

Mentioning that Brad doesn’t want to come up as a homophobic dad and wants to support his kid, the source had further mentioned, “He believes it is within his children’s best interests to keep an eye on how their mother parents them now that they’ve split, whether she likes it or not.”

While we don’t know what actually Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie had to say about their child Shiloh, it’s pretty evident that both of them love their kid from the bottom of their hearts.

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more throwback news and updates.

Must Read: Beyonce Crew Member Faces Heat For Grabbing Her B*tt While Helping Her Get Down During Renaissance Concert, Netizens Say, “Don’t Let Jay Z See This”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News