Jonah Hill has been in news lately after his former girlfriend Sarah Brady shared several screenshots between them when they were dating while pointing at the actor’s troublesome behaviour. This is not the first time when Johan has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. The actor, way back in 2014, got on the wrong side of the Internet after he hurled homophobic slur at the paparazzi. Scroll down to read the details.

Jonah Hill is best known for his movies like Superbad, Wolf of the Wall Street, 21 Jump Street, Moneyball, and a few others. On the personal front, it seems the actor did not share a healthy relationship with the paparazzi earlier.

Talking about the time when Johan Hill hurled anti-gay slurs at the photographers, according to TMZ, the actor in 2014 was seen walking with friends in Los Angeles’ Larchmont neighbourhood when he got followed by a bunch of videographers. They passed a comment on his flashy floral shorts, which left Jonah pissed. The actor even stayed silent when one of the video persons even mocked him for his shorts saying, “I like the shorts though, bro. They are pretty s*xy.” He, however, soon got irked and then hurled a homophobic slur at them saying “Suck my d**k, you f****t!”

The 22 Jump Street actor later apologized for his shameful act. The Hollywood actor, in an interview, asserted, “This weekend I was out with my friends, and there was a paparazzi guy, and he was antagonising me, calling me names, attacking me personally, my family personally.”

Hill continued, “I was genuinely hurt by this and made angry by this. And in response, I wanted to hurt him back, and I said the most hurtful word that I could think of at that moment. I didn’t mean this in the sense of the word, I didn’t mean it in a homophobic way.”

Johan Hill also clarified, “I have been a supporter of the LBGT (lesbian, bis*xual, gay and transgender) community my entire life. I completely let members of that community and everybody else down when I used a word like that this weekend.”

The actor concluded, “My heart is broken, and I genuinely am deeply sorry for anyone whose ever been affected by that term in their life.”

