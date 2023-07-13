Selena Gomez is one of the biggest names in the world of pop culture and has swooned audiences with her music. Initially, she started her career as an actress and later went on to become a musician, and the rest is history. While her films might not have done wonders at the box office, her songs have always been chartbuster hits. Adding to it, Selena is again in the news as the report says she will feature as the main lead in the biopic of the 70s and 80s pop icon Linda Ronstadt.

Being a Disney alumnus, Gomez started acting on the children’s television series Barney & Friends before her career took off. Later, she starred on the hit show Wizards of Waverly Place from 2007 to 2012 but was also featured on numerous other Disney projects. Along with her acting career, the pop star went on to reach new heights in the field of the music industry, as many of her fans admire her journey.

Showbiz 411 reports that Selena Gomez is in talks with the award-winning documentary, The Sound of My Voice, producer James Keach about a biopic based on Linda Ronstadt. He has also penned a screenplay for the biopic, and she seems to be an absolutely perfect casting, as she looks exactly like the musical legend. However, as the news is all over the internet, many netizens shared their reactions, while some wanted the pop star not to sing in the biopic.

Reacting to the news of Selena Gomez being cast in the biopic, a user said, “as long as there’s no singing involved cawssse.”

Another added, “God bless that sound engineer, they’ll be working really, really hard”

While both of them looked alike, a user said, “she’s perfect for the role plus they look alike”

Another added, “The Jennifer Lopez of acting” with a skull emoji.

She’s a bad singer, decent actor

“Can they cast someone who can ACTUALLY sing,” said another

Selena Gomez was last seen in her documentary titled Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. It followed the pop star over a period of six years, documenting her life and career while also her battle with her lupus diagnosis and mental health.

