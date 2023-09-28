Cutouts have come back in fashion stronger than a 90s trend! Also, the new trend advocates free will as to where you want to feature a cut-out and is no longer limited to flashing cleavage or flaunting back. For one, many fashionistas have been out and about in town wearing dresses barring their midriffs, and torsos, whereas some of them have also been spotted wearing a dress with a little cut-out on the waist. The bottom line is nobody is judging how your dress should be cut, but our favorite dress in this trend is the black pierced orbit column ensemble that has so far been donned by Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner.

Priyanka Chopra, Dua Lipa, and Kendall Jenner were spotted wearing the same black dress but on different occasions, What! You must be thinking there must be something iconic about this dress to be worn by Hollywood’s top faces, and you are absolutely right. The dress may come across as similar, but today, we are drawing a comparison among the three to know who styled it better. Let’s get started.

1. Priyanka Chopra

Our Desi Girl is a Sucker for her husband Nick Jonas and is always standing right there front row in a packed stadium where he holds his concert with Jonas Brothers. During a recent concert of the Jonas Brothers, Priyanka made a striking appearance in a black dress featuring diamond cut-outs, brass orbit detailing on the torso, and noodle straps. The ‘Love Again’ actor paired the look with black strappy heels, minimalist jewelry, and a white shoulder bag, looking like a breath of fresh air.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

2. Kendall Jenner

Kenny opted to wear the racy Christopher Esber design to one of her friends’ weddings, diverting the entire attention to her ensemble. The supermodel wore a black dress featuring several revealing cut-outs barring her midriff. She went braless and made a steamy appearance with the dress allowing her outfit to flaunt her hourglass figure and underb**bs. She skipped the accessory part letting her outfit do the talking for which she later attracted massive flakes as many did not like her choice of the wedding outfit. But Kenny could hardly care less.

The dress Kendall Jenner wore to a friend’s wedding…. Acceptable or not? pic.twitter.com/YMJb53oIhd — Kate | Dating Bitch 🐝 (@deardatingb) November 16, 2021

3. Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa wore the ultimate cut-out dress of the season but her cut-outs ran down to her torso, unlike PeCee and Kenny. She completed the look with kitten heels, gold jewelry, and a metallic handbag. She wore her hair in messy waves and flaunted new lips for the ‘It’ look of the season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DUA LIPA (@dualipa)

Priyanka Chopra vs. Kendall Jenner vs. Dua Lipa, who do you think aced the cut-out black dress? Let us know in the comment section below.

