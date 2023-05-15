Disney movies and shows have been a major part of both millennials and Gen Z’s childhood. Recalling their time being Disney kids, the Jonas Brothers, which consists of Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, recently talked about the infamous purity rings that the production house asked them to wear. Nick even shared insights into his life before Priyanka Chopra, and it will win your hearts.

For the unversed, all Disney stars were made to wear silver purity rings through which they vowed not to have s*x before marriage. Many stars even encouraged their fans to vow the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Jonas Brothers have often accepted that they did not keep the vow and had s*x while they were teenagers. During their first joint appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the three brothers looked back at their younger years while playing the “Agree or Disagree” game. When asked if purity rings were a bad idea, the trio turned their paddles to “agree.”

To this, Nick Jonas added, “In theory, they’re not a bad idea. But, you should know what you’re signing up for before you sign up for it.” Joe Jonas further mentioned, “When you’re 12 versus when you’re like 16 is a very big difference.” When asked if it was a big moment for them when they took off the ring, Nick said, “It just sort of happened.”

Well, it seems that Nick has forgotten his time at Disney and left it all in the past. Ever since they began dating, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas have been painting the town red, giving away major couple goals. The two never fail to support each other or gush about one another. Nick did not miss out on the same even during the show and talked about how his life before Priyanka no longer exists. The singer-actor said, “Life before Priyanka is a distant memory… It doesn’t exist, actually.”

Nick further recalled the first time he slid into the Citadel star’s DMs and said, “I saved a photo of it. And I can actually get into my DMs and it’s still there. I said something to the effect of, ‘I heard we have a lot of things and friends in common and I heard we should meet in person.’ And she right away responded, ‘Nice to meet you. Let’s get off of DMs and go to text my team.'” Making everyone go “Aww,” Nick added, “I’m sure there were DMs previously, but the only one that mattered was my wife.”

For more Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Amber Heard Buys $1.9 Million Villa In Spain Amidst The News Of Going Bankrupt Post Her Split With Johnny Depp? “She Left Hollywood & Quietly Moved…” Reports A Source!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News