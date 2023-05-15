Sharon Stone is a Primetime Emmy Award & Golden Globe Award winner known by many fans as an s*x symbol, thanks to her portrayal of Catherine Tramell in the erotic thriller Basic Instinct. While the movie is etched in the memory of all who watched it, did you know Sharon was tricked into doing the infamous cross-legged scene?

Well, in quite a few past interviews, she’s spoken about it and in the one we bring you today, she recalls her immediate reaction to seeing her v*gina being flashed on-screen in front of the audience and what she did next when she met the director – it includes physical harm to the latter. Read on!

As reported by fandomwire, during an appearance on The Talk in 2014, Sharon Stone got candid about her infamous Basic Instinct scene and how it was supposed to happen. While on the show, the actress recounted how the original plan for the now-famous leg-crossing scene was meant to be an innuendo, but in the end, it showed her normally well-hidden body part. The actress revealed the director insisted she ditch her undies, saying, “We’re seeing the white of your underwear, I need you to take them off.”

Sharon Stone added that despite her reservations, she agreed to the director’s demands but was shocked when she saw the final product in the theatre – in front of an audience. Recalling her shock and interaction with Basic Instinct’s director after that, the actress said, “And I’m like, ‘I don’t want you to see anything, and he’s like, ‘No, no, you’re not going to’… So when I saw it in the theatre, with a bunch of other people, I was like [in shock]. When the film ended, I went in the booth, and I slapped [the director], and I said, ‘You could have shown me this to me by myself.’”

Directed by Paul Verhoeven, Basic Instinct starred Sharon Stone as Catherine Tramell, an enigmatic writer who becomes the prime suspect in the brutal murder of a wealthy rock star Johnny Boz (Bill Cable). The 1992 neo-noir erotic thriller film also starred Michael Douglas as Detective Nick Curran, George Dzundza as Detective Gus Moran and many more.

