Keeley Hazell from the hit show Ted Lasso who enjoys a massive fanbase on social media, recently used her leaked s*x tape as an inspiration for a new episode of the series. Notably, the former model has faced immense trauma after her a tape of her, and her boyfriend was leaked on the internet. However, now she has decided to use it as an inspiration, and the incident has been used in the series in quite an empowering way. Scroll below to read the details!

The episode from the series that came out last week revolved around a leaked s*x tape. In the episode, a character named Keeley Jones, played by Juno Temple, gets shocked to know that a video that she filmed for her past boyfriend has made its way to the internet.

In a report in Geotv, a source talked about how the model took inspiration from her own leaked s*x tape for the episode and revealed, “It was written as an empowering storyline, and Keeley Hazell was very passionate about ensuring that it was presented properly. It is wonderful that all of these years later she was able to use her torrid experience for some good and to shine a light on the issue which can be so devastating for so many people.”

For the unversed, the former model Keeley Hazell, who plays Bex on the series, was left devastated in the year 2007 when a film about her and her ex-boyfriend made its way to the internet. Notably, she relived the trauma by writing the episode of the hit show on the subject.

Well, celebrities often fall prey to it, and in the past, we have seen several incidents where the s*x tape and private videos of the celebs have made their way to the internet that, left them traumatized. However, using it as an inspiration is commendable. Kudos to Keeley Hazell.

