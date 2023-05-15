Tom Holland is slowly getting out of his comfort zone as an actor by experimenting with different roles and movies. After starring as Spider-Man in Marvel movies, he’s now taking a break from the superhero genre. But all things apart, Tom remains a cute goofball who is loved by his fans for his adorable nature. Even when he does not say a thing, his expression works like a charm!

Something similar happened in 2018 when he and his father attended Wimbledon Tennis Championships, where Emma Watson was also present. Their reactions and timing were brilliant, and soon, they became a rage on the internet. Scroll on to learn more!

The Internet is a bizarre place where anything can turn into a meme for whatsoever reason. Something similar happened with Tom Holland, his father, and Emma Watson. The trio attended the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in 2018 on its thirteenth day at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, London. Tom and his dad were seated and completely invested in the game when Emma arrived. The cameraman captured that moment, and well, it became a meme on online. An Instagram page called Sociaty shared it recently and it’s hilarious!

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sociaty (@sociaty)

The quote in the pic showed Tom Holland asking his dad to act normal as Emma Watson arrived at the match. His father seemed super excited while looking at the actress and the Spider-Man actor looked on the other side with a sweet smile and calm expression.

On any other event, the picture would not have created the kind of impact it actually did. But, probably the reason was the fact that Tom was meeting his first crush, Emma, in real life! For the unversed, he was awestruck by the actress when he saw her wearing a pink gown in the movie Harry Potter And The Goblet Of Fire. He had once said to W Magazine, “Emma Watson in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire. She wears this pink dress. That was mind-blowing for me.”

Well, with this knowledge, the picture looks entirely different now, does it not? Here’s what the netizens commented –

“He’s trying hard

“Tom Hollands dad knows what’s up”

“Man is a fan 😂”

“BEST DAY EVER” – Tom’s dad probably”

Let us know if you would like to see Emma Watson and Tom Holland in a movie together, and for more such updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

