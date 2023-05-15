The cast of James Gunn’s upcoming Superman: Legacy has been the talk of the town for a long time. While there has been no official announcement on who could be the next Clark Kent, the rumours have been circulating on the internet with many big names of Hollywood stars being approached for the role. As the filmmaker recently gave his last MCU project, it was also said that actors from his GOTG movies would join him in the DCU.

Bradley Cooper was the name which was floating recently to play Lex Luthor. While many speculated it would be either the Rocket VO actor or the Drax actor Dave Bautista, a new report by an insider debunks the rumour of the Guardians of the Galaxy actor joining the cast o Superman: Legacy. Read on to find out more about the scoop.

Taking to Twitter, My Time To Shine Hello, debunked the rumour and cleared Rocket VO actor Bradley Cooper was approached for a role, and now he is not doing it. By retweeting a tweet, the insider said, “It was Bradley Cooper, and he’s not doing it.” Reports claimed that the upcoming Superman: Legacy movie would have the other version of Lex. Along with many names, Nicholas Hoult’s name also came up to play Lex Luthor, but there are no confirmations about the same.

It was Bradley Cooper and he's not doing it https://t.co/psDc9mvOrW — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) May 14, 2023

The villain of the upcoming Superman movie is said to be the Apex Lex Luthor, who is not only a version of the villain that has the strength to fight Superman. Additionally, another rumour is circulating that James Gunn is looking for a Black actor to play the villain role in the upcoming DCU movie.

Not to forget, James Gunn officially said many of the actors would join him in the DCU, but we wonder whether it will be Superman: Legacy or any other DC project. However, Chris Pratt and Will Poulter were rumoured to join, but it was also debunked. While reacting to Star-Lord playing the DCU’s new Superman, the filmmaker said Pratt would have played the role if he had been a bit younger.

