Johnny Depp is undoubtedly one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. From fantasy adventure movies like Pirates of the Caribbean to intense thrillers like The Tourist, he has done it all. Along the way, he has starred opposite some of the most talented actresses, including Winona Ryder, Angelina Jolie and Penelope Cruz. In fact, he has appeared with Penelope in three movies, and the stars made headlines for their reported romance. Scroll on to learn more.

Depp and Cruz came together for the first time in 2001 for their movie Blow. Post that, they starred together in Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and later in Orient Express. Their rumoured affair created quite a stir in the early 2000s, but the actors denied them all. However, their sizzling chemistry can definitely confuse anyone. Scroll on to know more.

The Blow was a crime drama based on true events. It revolved around George Jung, played by Johnny Depp, who was raised in poverty but became a kingpin later on. Penelope Cruz played his wife, Mirtha, in the movie, and they had some steamy scenes together. In one of them, the actress can be seen in a skimpy white bikini, trying to seduce Johnny and clearly succeeding.

Take A Look:

Johnny Depp & Penelope Cruz, Blow (2001) pic.twitter.com/ISdEDcMWmx — Movie Graf (@MovieGrafMG) July 14, 2018

Johnny Depp looked dapper with his straight shoulder-length hair and a neat moustache. Penelope Cruz, as always, looked super hot and irresistible. And the scene where the actor caressed her b**bs could break all hell loose as it was super s*xy. They clearly appeared to be in love, and apparently, the actress revealed details about it later.

Interestingly, the two shared a great camaraderie and friendship, and reportedly, she once revealed that they were indeed together for a while. As per Metro.co.uk, Penelope filed a declaration during Johnny’s defamation lawsuit against Amber Heard. It said, “I knew Johnny very well years ago. We were together as a couple for four years, and I counted him as my best friend and as close to me as family. I count our relationship as one of the more significant relationships of my life,’ she wrote: ‘I understand that it is very important that I speak from my own experience.”

Well, let us know what you think of Johnny and Penelope’s intense chemistry and for more such news, stay tuned to Koimoi.

