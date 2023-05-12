American actor Johnny Depp is one of the world’s biggest film stars who has given several memorable performances in the Pirates of the Caribbean series, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Alice in Wonderland and many more. He has been away from the big screen since his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

While e is all set to come back as an actor in Jeanne du Barry, which is set to premiere at Cannes, he is also coming back as a director after 25 years. His last directorial venture was in 1997, helming the film The Brave. The film starred Depp and Marlon Brando.

Johnny Depp will serve as the film’s director in the biopic about Amedeo Modigliani, an Italian artist. Amedeo’s friends referred to him as “Modi” hence the name Modi has been adopted for his biopic. Depp has made public the cast members of his upcoming movie. The legendary actor Al Pacino will have a key role in it, reports Deadline.

Johnny Depp’s directorial will be headlined by Italian star Riccardo Scamarcio. He is known for his roles in John Wick: Chapter 2, The Best of Youth and Paolo Sorrentino’s Loro. Pierre Niney will also have an important role in the film. Modi is set to go on floors in Budapest this fall. The supporting cast is yet to be finalised.

It is also worth pointing out that Al Pacino will also co-produce the film with Barry Navidi. The movie is reportedly based on Dennis McIntyre’s play, Modigliani, and it is written by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski. Barry Navidi was quoted as saying, “This is a snapshot of Modigliani’s life that gives us insight into his struggle as an artist suffering from lack of recognition, and a project Al (Pachino) and I have pursued for many years. Our incredible cast, coupled with the vision, wit, and sensitivity I know Johnny will bring behind the camera, will make this a dream come true.”

