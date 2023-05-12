Shakira is one of the most prominent artists in the world, with a massive fan following. The Colombian singer is currently making headlines for her alleged brewing romance with actor Tom Cruise, but neither has confirmed the news. Amid the same, her throwback picture from the 90s is going viral on social media where she is sitting and working on a computer, and netizens are reacting to it in the comments under the picture. Scroll below to take a look at it.

Shakira separated from her long-time boyfriend, Gerard Pique, last year after he allegedly cheated on her. The ex-couple shares two children together named Sasha and Milan. Now talking about her throwback picture, a meme page on Instagram shared it from the 90s.

An Instagram page named ‘Yoo Bros’ took to Instagram and shared Shakira’s picture from the 90s where she’s dressed in a simple look. The Colombian singer can be seen wearing a black t-shirt with blue stripes and paired it with denim jeans.

She paired her simple outfit with black shoes and kept her hair open to complete the look.

Take a look at her picture below:

Shakira still looks this radiant and pretty!

Reacting to her picture on Instagram, a user commented, “History repeats itself corporate employees get famous when they leave their jobs.”

Another user commented, “Wowww.”

A third commented, “Looks the same.”

Meanwhile, besides Tom Cruise, Shakira is also linked with Formula One fame Lewis Hamilton who she met recently and ever since then, their alleged linkup rumours have been doing the rounds on social media.

What are your thoughts on the Colombian singer’s throwback pic from the 90s? Tell us in the space below.

