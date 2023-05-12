Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan are painting the town red with their latest arrival Love Again. The film has hit the theatres and is earning a terrific response. The word of mouth is working in favour of the rom-com which is acting as a much needed outing for the audience.

It’s surely Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ all over the headlines, as the power icon has been in the news back-to-back. She’s made headlines for Citadel action, promotion looks, acing the Met Gala 2023 like a pro, making India proud, and now Love Again! That took a breath to say. The film is finally here, and here’s how the audience has reacted to it.

One wrote, “Just saw “Love Again” and loved it. #samheughan #PriyankaChopra #amcstonybrook.” Another said, “I really enjoyed #LoveAgain with @SamHeughan, @PriyankaChopra, and @CelineDion. Bravo to all.” Recommending the film, a Twitter user posted, “I just saw “LOVE AGAIN” with Sam Heughan, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas, and Celine Dion! REALLY CUTE!! Go see it!”

Hailing Priyanka Chopra and Sam Heughan, a fan penned, “Just saw the movie Love Again. You were amazing! Priyanka and you had great chemistry, and it pulled the right strings at my heart! Keep doing amazing things, Sam! Cheers!”

“Just got home from seeing Love Again and thoroughly enjoyed it. I will see it again. It is definitely a rom-com. Sam is adorable. It’s amazing that Sam’s and Priyanka’s scenes with Celine were not in person. Stay for all the credits,” read a tweet.

The global icon surely knows how to seal a deal with every outing that’s caught on camera. She knows how to be the best mom off camera, the best badass agent in Citadel, and a beautiful girl next door in Love Again, followed by looking chic and glamorous at the Met Gala 2023.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra Jonas is still enjoying the success of her Russo Brothers’ led show Citadel. She will move on next to shoot Heads of State, also starring Idris Elba and John Cena. She might travel to India, early next year, to shoot for Farhan Akhtar’s Indian film Jee Le Zara also starring Indian actors Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

