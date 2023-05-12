Hollywood stars Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal were a thing between 2002 and 2004. The Spider-Man actress, after their split, spilled the beans on her juicy s*x life with the actor. There are many celebrities overseas who have made out in public, and looks like Kirsten Dunst and Jake Gyllenhaal were no different when they dated for two years.

Kirsten Dunst in an interview after her break-up, once shared how they tried to spice up their s*x life by making out in public places. Read on to know more.

According to MTV, Kirsten Dunst, whilst talking about her intimacy with Jake Gyllenhaal, stated, “We tried to spice things up we had s*x in cars, in the bathroom and even by the sea. The only place we didn’t have the guts to try was in a walkway in a hotel because we thought we might get kicked out if we were caught.” Dunst then added how she wanted to be single, realising, “I’m so young, he’s so young, and I just keep thinking now I need to be on my own.”

Kirsten Dunst, in the same interview, also spilt the beans about why her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal could not last. “Jake and I couldn’t last. He’s a stay-at-home boy, and I’m an out-of-town girl”, said the actress.

The Power Of The Dog actress further stated, “Jake was the love of my life. He was, is and always will be… He’s a moron. And that’s what I love about him.” Kirsten Dunst is currently married to American actor Jesse Plemons. The two tied the knot in July 2022.

On the work front, Kirsten Dunst once too shed light on filming s*x scenes. In 2017, the actress stated how she felt uncomfortable filming intimate scenes in her film The Beguiled saying, “I am on the floor and my clothes are being ripped.”

The Cannes-winning movie star added, “I don’t like it, I don’t like it. To be honest, I’m like, ‘Let’s get this over with as fast as possible’.”

