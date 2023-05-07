Interview with a Vampire is a movie that people will remember for ages. The star cast included two of the most popular actors of all time – Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. But that’s not it! From Brad to director Neil Jordan, everyone involved in the project has shared quite interesting stories about the film over the years. Kirsten Dunst had also jumped on the wagon once and revealed some harsh facts about her role. Scroll on to learn more!

Kirsten was just 11 years old when she appeared in the film and shared a kiss with Brad, who was then 30. Obviously, she was not comfortable with the scene and did not have anything good to say about it then. Years later, she still did not have anything good to say about it.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Margot Robbie once shared that she was way too keen on kissing Brad Pitt in their movie Babylon and even added a scene without it being in the original script. Well, Kirsten Dunst clearly did not share the emotion and found kissing the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor ‘gross.’ For a quick recap – the actress was promoting her film in 1994 and was asked about her experience of kissing Pitt. She had reacted, quite understandably, in a repulsed manner.

Cut to 2019, and the Spider-Man actress, Kirsten Dunst was asked during an interview with Entertainment Tonight if she still found the kiss weird. Kirsten Dunst replied, “Yeah, it was gross! I stand by that. It would have been so much creepier if an 11-year-old was like, ‘It was great.’ You’d be like, ‘There’s something wrong with this child.’”

Despite not liking the kiss, Kirsten had wonderful things to say about Brad Pitt and Tom Cruise. She said, “They were so sweet to me. I mean, listen, that production, that film, was like nothing else I’ve ever experienced — maybe Marie Antoinette, because of where we shot. Other than that, they just don’t make movies like that anymore.”

Well, while Kirsten Dunst felt that the movie was one of its kind, Brad Pitt confessed that it was dark and gloomy, and he was ready to pay whatever not to be a part of the franchise.

For more such information, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez Reveals Her Husband Ben Affleck Likes To Roast Her Over Her Risque & S*xy Outfits: “He’ll Ask ‘Where’s The Rest Of The Shirt?’”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News