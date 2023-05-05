Actress Margot Robie enjoys a massive fanbase all across the globe, and she is considered one of the most beautiful women on the planet. The Suicide Squad star never leaves a chance to paint headlines. Be it her drool-worthy looks to even her unfiltered statements, Robbie never stays away from the limelight. Today, we bring a throwback to when the actress reacted to her controversial article on a leading website that had created quite an uproar on the internet and called it weird. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Back then in 2016, a story was published on Robbie that was written by Rich Cohen that went viral and received a lot of backlash from the audience for being s*xist towards the actress. The physical description of Margot in the article didn’t go well with her fans. One of the lines read, “She is tall but only with the help of certain shoes,” Cohen continued. She can be s*xy and composed even while n*ked but only in character.” Later, the actress reacted to the controversial piece and said it was really an odd interview.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In an interview with the Australian TV Show, The Project, actress Margot Robbie reacted to the uproar that the controversial piece created and said, “I remember thinking, that was a really odd interview. I don’t know how that’s going to come out,” she said. “And then when I read it. I was like yeah, the tone of this is really weird. Like, I don’t really know what he’s trying to get at.”

The Suicide Squad actress added that she didn’t expect such uproar, especially because she has read many more worst things about herself. Margot Robbie revealed such things don’t impact her anymore and added, “I’ve read far more offensive, far more sexist, insulting, derogatory, disgusting things daily. I don’t know. Maybe, I’m like, desensitized to it now.”

For the unversed, Margot Robbie will be next seen in Barbie, which is slated to release on July 21, 2023.

For more such throwback stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com.

Must Read: Zendaya To Replace Anne Hathaway, Becoming The New Disney Princess In This Multi-Million Dollar Disney Franchise?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News