Anne Hathaway’s one of the classic movie franchises is all set to make a third instalment soon. However, according to the rumours, Disney might put Zendaya in the actions instead of Anne in the third instalment. Wondering which movie we are talking about? It’s Anne’s cult classic ‘The Princess Diaries’. Yes, that’s right. Keep scrolling to read further.

Zendaya, on the other hand, has carved her path in Hollywood with various projects, including a few vibrant ones which proved her worth as an actress. However, the Spider-Man actress had started her journey with Disney back in 2010 with ‘Shake It Up’, and since then, she never had to look back.

Well, while there’s no confirmed report yet about Zendaya will replace Anne Hathaway in the Princess Diaries or will do a separate character altogether. But, there are rumours rife that as Anne’s original co-star Julie Andrews’ might not return in the third movie, Disney might bring in Zendaya to fill the void.

Industry insider Daniel RPK allegedly claimed in his Patreon channel that the third instalment of The Princess Diaries would introduce Anne Hathaway‘s Mia Thermopolis as the Queen of Genovia. Now, there’s uncertainty about whether the commotion of the new Queen will bring a tragic end to the previous one or not. However, there’s obviously a new position that gets opened for the princess, and as per RPK, she might be biracial.

And well, rumour mills are churning that Disney is currently looking into Zendaya for that role. However, apparently, Disney+ had planned a spin-off of the franchise years back where they were supposed to introduce Mia Thermopolis’ half-sister. So will that be played by Daya? We don’t know yet.

However, nothing has been confirmed yet, except that Aadrita Mukherji is writing the screenplay and with Garry Marshall’s death, the search for a new director is still on. Well, if Zendaya gets the part in The Princess Diaries, it will create an arc in her vibrant career so far.

What do you think will happen? Will you want to see Zendaya in ‘The Princess Diaries‘ replacing Anne Hathaway’s princess character as she becomes the Queen? Let us know!

