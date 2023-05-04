Anne Hathaway needs no introduction. The Oscar-winning actress is one of the most admired stars in Hollywood and has proved her acting mettle with her tremendous performance. However, her work in the 2010 film Love & Other Drugs lives in her fans’ hearts rent-free. While Anne stole the show with her chemistry with Jake Gyllenhaal in the movie, she did the same off-screen but by unnecessarily stripping n*ked in front of the whole crew. Scroll to read what happened.

Anne began her acting career over two decades ago as she was cast in Princess Diaries a year after she finished high school. While she has proved she is not ageing, she even established herself as a phenomenon actress who could nail her role in every genre.

Coming back, Anne Hathaway and Jake Gyllenhaal first worked together in the 2005 film BrokebackMountain and later reunited for Love & Other Drugs. The movie, which was based on the 2005 book Hard Sell: The Evolution of a Viagra Salesman, had several raunchy s*x scenes and a handful of nudity.

In one of the scenes, Anne wears nothing but a trench coat and quickly removes it as she steps into Jake’s house. Once, in an interview with Hollywood Life, the Interstellar actress revealed that she dropped her coat and got “unnecessarily n*ked” long before stepping inside the house during the shot’s rehearsal. Narrating her embarrassing moment, “I have to remove my trench coat and be nude underneath, and I thought we were filming, but it turned out we were just rehearsing, and I got unnecessarily n*ked in front of a lot of people!”

Anne Hathaway even admitted to being nervous on the film’s sets during her n*de scenes but did not let anyone else find out the same. She said, “I didn’t let anyone know that I was nervous. It was just an internal thing.”

