Jake Gyllenhaal and Anne Hathaway are stars who need no introduction. While Jake is known for his roles in films like Spider-Man: Far From Home, The Day After Tomorrow, Nightcrawler and more, Anne’s well-known roles include The Princess Diaries films, The Devil Wears Prada, The Intern and others. The duo have shared screen in a couple of films like the romantic comedy-drama Love and Other Drugs and Ang Lee’s groundbreaking film Brokeback Mountain.

Jake opened up about working with Anne in a past conversation and got candid about their steamy s*x scenes. While he once revealed how he got her into her comfort zone to film the cinematic s*x scenes in both films, today, we tell you about the time he said he recommends any man to ‘get in bed’ with her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Shocked hearing the statement? Well, as reported by fandomwire, Jake Gyllenhaal, during a movie promotion, once discussed his n*ked time spent on set with Anne Hathaway. The ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ villain at a press conference said, “I recommend getting in bed with Anne Hathaway to any man.”

Calling himself lucky for having the opportunity to do it more than once, Jake Gyllenhaal continued, “I’m lucky. I have had brief cinematic s*x with her in Brokeback Mountain and again a number of times in Love and Other Drugs … There’s something about the way Anne Hathaway and I both work that is inherently very musical. It’s all about rhythm. There’s a rhythm to writing, there’s a rhythm to sports and there’s a rhythm to s*x.”

While talking about making things comfortable between them to shoot their several s*x scenes, Jake said in another interaction that it’s naturally awkward to be having fake cinematic s*x with anybody watching. He added, “Jake Gyllenhaal continued, “So to ease her and make her feel comfortable, I was always like, ‘Where do you want me to go? What do you want me to do? What do you feel comfortable doing?’”

Stay tuned to Koimoi to know more about Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway and many other stars.

Must Read: When Anne Hathaway Was Taunted Constantly About Her Weight In Interviews & She Gave It Back To The Interviewer Asking Him, “Are You Trying To Fit Into A Catsuit?”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News