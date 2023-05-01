With the coming of James Gunn’s new DCU, the superhero fandom is yet to get over what Zack Snyder envisioned with his DCEU. The audiences still cherish all the storylines and the plot of the DCEU films, which has left a never-ending impact on them. However, in a recent conversation, the filmmaker revealed why Batman is seen working with the Joker in the epilogue of his 2021 director’s cut of the 2017 superhero film Justice League.

The “Knightmare” sequence from the end credit scenes of Zack Snyder’s Justice League offered a glimpse into a post-apocalyptic future where Darkseid rules the Earth and Henry Cavill’s Superman has gone rogue following the death of Amy Adams’ Lois Lane. As Ben Affleck’s Batman plans to bring down the Man of Steel, he is seen teaming up with the League of Superheroes and, surprisingly, Jared Leto’s Joker. Read on to find out what the filmmaker had to say about why he chose to bring Joker into the movie.

During the recent Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice panel at SnyderCon 2023, DCEU architect Zack Snyder explained how Joker was essential for the team led by Affleck’s Batman in taking down Superman. “Our theory is that [the Joker is] the one who knows where the Kryptonite, what shards of Kryptonite exist,” the director said, revealing that Joker “made a deal with Batman. ‘Don’t kill me, and I’ll show you. I’ll get you a tool to fight Superman.’”

Because the Joker has the knowledge of Kryptonite, Batman kept him with the rest of them in the Justice League. The director later added, “And so [Batman] is kind of stuck with him, in that way. If he kills him or gets rid of him, then he’s screwed himself.”

While Ben Affleck’s Batman will be seen for the last time in The Flash, Jared Leto’s Joker hasn’t been back for any DC films, as he was last seen in a cameo in Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2021.

