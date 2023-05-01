Selena Gomez-Justin Bieber-Hailey Bieber is a never-ending loop that will create a buzz around everywhere all the time. For the unversed, Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez were one of the IT couples of Hollywood. But after being in a beautiful relationship, they parted ways, and their breakup reports started to spread like wildfire. Soon after their breakup, Justin moved on with his life and found his soulmate in Hailey Rhode Baldwin and got married to her in 2018.

Selena’s massive fanbase has been bashing Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber ever since their breakup and his marriage. Now, recently, an old video has gone viral on social media where Hailey and Justin could be seen in sort of a disagreement about their wedding theme idea. And Selenators believe the idea reminded him of his ex-girlfriend. Keep scrolling!

A Selena Gomez fan page named ‘aria.____’ shared an edited video on her Instagram handle where Hailey Bieber can be seen saying “There was one original seating table vision and then I showed him the photos of all of that and he was like ‘yeah can we change this completely'”, while talking about her wedding theme idea that she discussed with Justin Bieber. While Justin talking about the same revealed, “There was just too many flowers on the table, and I told her to take off some flowers.”

However, Justin Bieber had arranged a surprise birthday party for Selena Gomez years back which was totally based on a floral theme. So, fans have been wondering now, as the video has gone viral that whether the Baby singer was reminded of his ex-girlfriend, which is why he rejected Hailey’s idea.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nina (@aria.___)

One of them wrote in the comment section, “We have to realize that Justin is the red flag here. He’s the one who made her feel not enough when all she wants to feel loved from her husband.”

Another one penned, “This shows how much he hates his ex he don’t want to remember those toxicity in his beautiful phase of time 🙄”

The third one commented, “What would cause a Hailey to go nuts over Selena is because of Justin. Hailey knows something about Justin’s feelings towards Selena that we don’t.. this would cause her to have envy towards Selena. I think the reason why Justin isn’t defending Hailey is because he’s the one starting it .”

However, there were also netizens who clarified why Justin Bieber rejected floral decorations, and while slamming Selenators, one of them commented, “He didn’t want flowers because he thought they hindered the interactions on the table . What the fuck is wrong with you people, go get a life seriously.”

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know!

