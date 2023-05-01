Ever since Doctor Strange 2, i.e. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, was released, the film has received quite a backlash from the audience. Benedict Cumberbatch debuted as Doctor Strange in Scott Derrickson’s movie, which created a huge buzz around every Marvel fun ever. However, when Sam Raimi replaced Scott, he put his signature stamp of horror features in the movie, which led to facing quite a lot of criticisms even relating to its scripts.

Now, a Marvel newcomer who debuted with Doctor Strange 2 as America Chavez came in support of the film’s writer Michael Waldron and defended him against all the backlash. Keep scrolling to read on further.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Xochitl Gomez who played America Chavez in the movie, took to her Instagram handle, and while answering to all the criticisms that the movie faced, the actress leapt in to support the film’s writer Michael Waldron. As per her quote, she wrote, “Y’all need to stop hating on Michael Waldron. He’s an excellent writer, they asked for 33 rewrites…none of it is up to him.”

A Twitter handle that shares Doctor Strange’s new updates shared the post. Check it out here:

Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez) responds to criticism about #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness’ writing and defends Michael Waldron’s choices: “Y’all need to stop hating on Michael Waldron…They asked for 33 rewrites…none of it is up to him.” pic.twitter.com/7YHhmNMqSQ — Doctor Strange Updates (@DrStrangeUpdate) April 29, 2023

Well, that’s true, and there have been a lot of reports suggesting that Marvel movies go through several reshoots. While talking about it, in an earlier interview, Kevil Feige mentioned, “‘Reshoots’ was a bad word. ‘Oh this movie’s in reshoots, there must be a problem.'”

Kevil Feige further added, “Reshoots are key to our films, starting with Iron Man. We always say we’re smart filmmakers at Marvel, but we’re not geniuses and the best way to give notes on a movie is to watch the movie. So we make the movie and go, ‘Oh yeah, no that’s not right. That doesn’t work,’ and have a system now that can be quite precise and efficient. [Reshoots last] sometimes one day, sometimes fifteen days, sometimes more to continue to go in and make the move the best it can be.”

Well, do you agree with Xochitl Gomez‘s opinion about Doctor Strange 2’s criticisms? Let us know!

