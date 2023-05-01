Advertisement

James Gunn’s inclusion in the DC Studios as the co-head has sparked the hopes of a crossover between Marvel and DC among the fans. Gunn is currently busy promoting his last MCU film, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Last month, the director teased a possibility that there might be a possible crossover between the two rival comic book universes. And now, in a recent interview, he has spoken of it clearly so as to when this can happen or is it ever going to happen. Keep reading to know what he said!

Gunn and Peter Safran took charge of DC last year. After that, they brought about quite a few changes, some of which made the fans a bit furious, like the ousting of Henry Cavill from the role of Superman. According to reports, he never re-hired him. Now Marvel has established itself well over the years and Gunn has been a part of the universe leading the DC.

Speaking to Deadline Hollywood, James Gunn addressed the most anticipated question that fans of both Marvel and DC are eager to know. Will there be a crossover between the two universes? The concept of a multiverse has already been introduced in MCU, and DCU will explore the same with The Flash. Hence, with time the chances are getting more potent for the two worlds to collide.

At the Los Angeles premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, James Gunn addressed the Marvel-DC crossover and said, “I think that it would look like something that would be happening in about 10 years. Not today.” He continued, “Because we have a whole bunch of other DC movies we need to tell. But yeah, I think it could be cool.”

It would be ‘cool’ to see Marvel and DC crossover on the silver screen. For the unversed, there was a DC vs Marvel comic book miniseries published by DC Comics and Marvel Comics in 1996 for a very brief period. It is not a farfetched dream with James Gunn taking charge of DCEU.

