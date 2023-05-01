The much-awaited fashion event of the year, aka the 2023 MET Gala, is all set to take place later today (May 1) at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Held on the first Monday of May, the annual fundraising gala, formally called the Costume Institute Gala, sees the who’s who of the entertainment and fashion world walk its coveted carpet in statement pieces every year. Some celebs we’ve seen at the MET include Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and many more.

With the 2023 event set to start in just a couple of hours, we decided to go down memory lane and talk about a look Kylie slayed in 2016. While the ensembles look stunning and leave us with our jaws hanging wide open (at times, celebs miss the mark), sometimes they cause the stars discomfort and leave them bloodied, swollen and in need of medical attention.

And that’s what happened to Kylie Jenner during the 2016 MET Gala.

While the ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian’ star looked majestic in a shiny white gown, she later shared a picture of herself sustaining scratches on her legs and her feet getting purple. Yes, the heavily embellished Balmain gown – complete with sheer elements and a high back slit, paired with high heel lead to the reality star having to rest and maybe even visit the doctors.

As reported by Teen Vogue, hours after the 2016 MET Gala started and she received tons of praise for her look – and mentions in the ‘Best Dressed’ lists, Kylie Jenner posted about the troubles. She took to Snapchat and posted a picture showing her leg full of red scratches. The Kylie Cosmetics founder captioned it, “When ur dress made you bleed and ur feet are purple.”

While we couldn’t find a post of Kylie’s bloodies leg, check out her complete 2016 MET Gala look here:

Talking about Kylie Jenner’s look, the all-white ensemble with sheer elements on her waist was one of the best looks from the MET Gala’s Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology event. At her very first Met Gala event, Kylie slayed in the crystal embellished slim-fit gown that featured crystal fringe details along its hem. She completed the look with sparkly heels, diamond earrings and a bob hairstyle.

Besides the picture of the scratches on her leg, Kylie shared another picture on Snapchat of herself slaying with the caption, “It was worth it though.”

What are your thoughts about Kylie’s 2016 MET Gala look and the discomforts it caused her? Let us know in the comments.

