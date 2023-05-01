After being in the eye of the storm for a couple of years with all that was happening in his personal life, Johnny Depp finally decided to come back, leaving all of the negative buzz behind. Of course, Hollywood wasn’t ready to welcome him and the heat that now follows so early on. So the actor had to take refuge in an independent French Film and shot for Jeanne du Barry. While the period saga has been making positive news, it seems like controversy is now a synonym for Depp’s life. A new update has a worrisome gossip to offer, and that puts the ‘comeback’ in danger.

Jeanne du Barry is a period drama based on Madame du Barry, who with her cleverness became King Louis XV’s favourite. The actor plays the latter in the movie that is written, directed, and produced by Maïwenn. It was recently heard that Johnny was not an easy person on the set. It was said that he turned out to become a difficult employee to work with on the sets for the filmmaker.

It was also said that the same will result into Maïwenn editing his scenes out from Jeanne du Barry. Now if the latest update is to be considered, Johnny Depp’s role has been evaporated to a very small cameo and nothing more in a movie that is almost two hours long. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per a We Got This Covered report, Jeanne du Barry, that is all set to open the Cannes Film Festival this year is a 113 minutes affair, which translated to 1 hour and 53 minutes. While one would expect Johnny Depp, the parallel lead of the movie to have a substantial share of that runtime, he is only in the movie for some bare 10-15 minutes. Yes, you read that. This could be the news of Maïwenn cutting down his part coming true. But this is definitely not the comeback fans expected.

Meanwhile, recently talking about the claims of Johnny Depp being difficult during production of Jeanne du Barry, Maïwenn gave a diplomatic answer and did not dismiss the rumours.

“He was making an effort, even though I could see that it was still confusing to him. I understood that in the United States, the stars don’t really get directed. They explain to the director how they are going to play the scene and the director follows the flow. But in France, the boss is the director. So for every take, I obviously shot his proposals, but I also asked him to interpret my own vision, so we could have a choice during editing. He was game for that,” Maïwenn said.

Jeanne du Barry starring Johnny Depp, will release in France and Cannes Film Festival on May 16, 2023. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

