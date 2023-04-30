American media personality and socialite, Khloe Kardashian rose to fame with her family in the reality television series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Because of its popularity, the spin-off series ‘Take Miami’ (2009–2013) and ‘Take The Hamptons’ (2014–2015) including Kourtney and Khloe have been produced.

Khloe often made headlines for her relationship with Tristian Thompson and Lamar Odom. However, she is known for being the foul mouth of the Kardashian Klan. She knows it, too. She once even had some advice for all the guys who wish for an*l s*x.

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian gave one piece of advice to guys by saying, “Buy a girl dinner before you f*** her up the ass!” She once even appeared on The Howard Stern Show and made some startling revelations about things like Lamar Odom’s cheating scandal, her weight loss and feeling betrayed by Caitlyn Jenner.

However, the highlight of the show was when she got pretty darn dirty while chatting about some of her raunchiest personal facts that we never knew before. As reported by E! News, when the host asked whether she enjoys that type of intercourse, Khloe Kardashian admitted, “It depends…Yeah [I’m open to it.]” After Howard Stern asked her whether it hurts, she giggled, saying, “It depends.”

The American media personality also revealed a specific type of man she dates and doesn’t care what anyone thinks. She said, “I have a type. I’ve never been with anybody but a black man…I lost my virginity [to a black man] really, really young. I was like 14 or 15.”

Meanwhile, a new trailer of The Kardashians was released online. Fans got a glimpse of what to expect – including Khloe Kardashian’s brush with cancer. Koko is seen wearing a huge bandage on her face and admits, “Melanoma is deadly. This is way more serious than I anticipated it to be.”

