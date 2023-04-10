American model and socialite Khloe Kardashian rose to fame after starring with her family in the reality television series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. During the show, she revealed a number of surprising things, including the fact that she recorded a s*x tape with her ex, Lamar Odom. Scroll down to know more.

The reality show’s success has led to the creation of spin-offs, including Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami (2009–2013) and Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons (2014–2015). The model-socialite often speaks her mind without worrying about the implications.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In one of the episodes of Keeping Up with The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian sat down with Andy Cohen for a no-holds-barred conversation. As reported by Yahoo.com, she opened up about her past s*x tape. “I’ve definitely recorded myself having s*x with my ex-husband,” Khloe said, referring to Lamar, “But not like, talking to a camera.”

Apparently, Khloe took a sly jab at her sister Kim Kardashian for her infamous s*x tape with rapper Ray J, which was released years ago, even though she could have been discussing any number of celebrity s*x tapes. She then went on to say that she still has the tapes she made with Lamar in a safe.

During the show, Khloe Kardashian also gave an update on her ex’s health at that time. She revealed that the 36-year-old former NBA star is “advancing” after spending months in the hospital. “All of a sudden, he’s walking,” Khloe shared. “Doctors are astonished.”

The moving to talk about plastic surgery, Khloe was just as candid, sharing her secret to fuller lips: “Laser treatments. I’ve done laser plumping for my whole face. I do, like, lipo laser on my body. I do everything,” she explained.

Khloe Kardashian also runs through a list of questions about the plastic surgery that members of her family have undergone, revealing that no one in the Kardashian-Jenner clan has gotten a nose job or butt implants, but someone (other than Kourtney) received breast augmentation surgery and hair transplants, but the Strong Looks Better N(ked author wouldn’t name names.

Must Read: Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Box Office’s This Record Matches The Iron Man Franchise, But It Wasn’t The One Makers Were Hoping It To Break!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News