Members of the South Korean boy band BTS are indeed reaching new heights with every passing day. The band has made its place in literally every nook and corner of the world. From fashion to the sports industry, BTS members have built their reputations in every sector. Now, Min Yoon-gi, known by his stage name Suga, has added another feather to his career hat and has become the global ambassador of the NBA.

Ever since their inception in 2013, BTS has won millions of hearts with their award-winning tracks. The five-time Grammy nominee group has seven members – RM, Jin, Suga, Jungkook, J-Hope, Jimin and V. The band is currently on a hiatus and is planning to reunite in 2025.

Coming back to Suga, on April 6, NBA announced that the K-Pop star is their newly included ambassador. While it came as a surprise to the BTS fan ARMY, many are already aware of Suga’s fondness for basketball. The 30-year-old singer has been often spotted attending various NBA games. While he was photographed interacting with the star team, Golden State Warriors, during a practice match in Japan, he even attended a Los Angeles Clippers game.

The official handle of the NBA dropped a video of Suga announcing his new position as the global brand ambassador. In the clip, the singer could be heard saying, “Hi, I am Suga of BTS. I am proud to announce that I’ve become an NBA ambassador. It is personally a great honour as I have loved basketball since I was young. Stay tuned for more to come with the NBA!”

ARMY cannot hold their excitement and are cheering for Suga. A Twitter user wrote, “So deserving, from fan to ambassador! Congratulations, Yoongi! If younger you could see you now!” while another penned, “When you are a fan of NBA and become an ambassador of it, just legend.”

A third fan wrote, “LEGEND MIN YOONGI SO PROUD OF HIM!!!”

“Best nba ambassador lets go!!” wrote a fourth one.

Congratulations to Suga for reaching another milestone!

