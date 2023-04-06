The Kardashians never fail to amaze us with their shenanigans. Kim Kardashian might be the most famous one [there’s room for argument] but Khloe Kardashian also never misses an opportunity to pull the audience towards her. It has been bugging their fans for a long time when she didn’t reveal the name of her baby boy. Lately, she has given out interesting detail regarding the name of her and ex-Tristan Thompson’s child. She also revealed the reason behind the year-long delay. Scroll below to find out everything about it!

For those who do not know, Khloe and Tristan welcomed their baby boy last year through surrogacy. The former couple started dating around 2016. They also have a young daughter True Thompson whom they welcomed in 2018.

Speaking to Jennifer Hudson on her show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, Khloe Kardashian revealed the reason behind the delay in settling on a name. She said, “I wanted to meet him and feel him out a bit.” She added, “At first, he didn’t have a name. Then, he’s been named but I’ve been waiting for the premiere of our show and I didn’t know it was going to be this far out.”

Khloe Kardashian, however, revealed that the name of her son would have a name with the same initial as her daughter. She said, it “starts with a T.” She further added, “He’s eight months old and he is a little chunk, I wouldn’t have it any other way. I love a chubby baby. He’s a quiet baby, and a happy baby, which is amazing — and my daughter is the same so I’ve been lucky twice.” The fans got a glimpse of her son last when Khloe shared family pics on the occasion of Tristan’s birthday.

In the context of this and referring to the upcoming season of their show, The Kardashians, Khloe says, “So, now, if my daughter outs me, I’m screwed.” Co-incidentally if she is willing to name her son with a name starting with T, that also means it is of the same initial as her ex, Tristan.

Meanwhile, Khloe Kardashian’s show, The Kardashians Season 3 is all set to premiere on Hulu on 25th May.

