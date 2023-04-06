Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp once featured in the 2015 action comedy film, Mortdecai, directed by David Koepp. The movie had Johnny Depp in the title role of Lord Charlie Mortdecai, an ‘art dealer’ and swindler. Along with Depp, it also featured Gwyneth Paltrow, Ewan McGregor, Olivia Munn, Paul Bettany and Jeff Goldblum.

While filming a scene, Gwyneth once joked about having an intimate scene like the one Penelope Cruz once did with Johnny Depp. The character had a particularly insane moustache that made his wife, played by Paltrow, uncomfortable. She was so uncomfortable that she even felt afraid she might get fired from the movie as she gave 15 retakes for their kissing scene.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Johnny Depp appeared on The Rachael Ray Show and talked about their movie, Mortdecai. As Gwyneth revealed she was afraid of being removed from the movie for giving many retakes, she admitted to having an intimate scene from a 2001 American biographical crime drama starring Penelope Cruz and Johnny Depp. “How come Penelope Cruz gets to do the movie where they’re all sexy and making out, and I’m making out with this, like, wig on his face?” said the actress,

Mortdecai was a special film for Gwyneth Paltrow as it was one of her last movies as the female lead. Later, she emerged as an important cast member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe with time. Though she joined the franchise from its film, her character became more important as the story progressed.

On the other hand, Gwyneth Paltrow was recently in the news for a ski crash trial controversy. The trial threatened her reputation until the Hollywood actor and lifestyle guru was found not liable. Mortdecai actress prevailed in the dramatic court tussle over duelling ski-crash claims with the retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, who had sued the actor for liability in a collision on a Utah mountain in 2016.

