Margot Robbie is one of the A-list actresses in Hollywood. She simply gets into the skin of her character and enthrals her with performance. Margot did an amazing job as the DCU’s Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad. Not just the acting part but the stunts that came with it, but did you know that her skills as a trapeze artist played a big role in landing that part? Scroll below to know everything in detail.

Margot made her first appearance as Harley Quinn in DC’s Suicide Squad alongside Jared Leto’s Joker. The film did not receive pleasant responses at the box office but it sure did give fans Margot’s chaotic anti-heroine. Robbie also did a solo movie, Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey in 2020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As per several reports, it was revealed that Margot Robbie was a certified trapeze artist. She was enrolled at a circus school after her mother encouraged her to find a hobby. The reports further mentioned that the Suicide Squad director David Ayer had an eye on Margot because of her skill set. It also read how she was able to pull off the tricks without assistance from a stunt artist.

Margot Robbie’s director told Vogue, “She has ridiculous depth, and she’s never been coddled, so she’s very physically courageous. The things she was doing herself as far as stunts, you wouldn’t believe. There’s only a handful of actors who do that sort of work themselves.”

Talking to Vogue Margot Robbie revealed that she had been having dreams, “in which she was flying through the air, high above the net under the big top.” She continued, “I couldn’t stop thinking about that stupid dream. I feel like I missed my calling.” She even started taking trapeze classes after that and according to one of the instructors, she is disgustingly good at it.

For more such interesting stories, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: Margot Robbie Once Revealed She Made Sandwiches At Subway, Worked At Grocery Store & Pharmacy After She Dropped Law Education To Pursue Acting: “You Had To Earn A Living”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News