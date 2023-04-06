Hollywood’s one of the A-listers, Gigi Hadid, is a supermodel, actress and mother. Quite often, Gigi finds herself leading every other headline for something or the other, be it her professional endeavours, her personal affairs or some controversy. Her looks are undeniably gorgeous, however, once the supermodel had talked about how she has been made to feel being too white for her Arab heritage. Scroll below to find it out!

Gigi was raised by her father, Mohamed Hadid, who is Palestinian, and her mother, Yolanda Hadid, who is Dutch. She has always defined herself as coming from both cultures and often claimed that she is still trying to figure out where she actually fits in.

However, in a 2021 interview with i-D, Gigi Hadid candidly opened up about the struggles she had to face because of her mixed-race identity. She shared, “In certain situations, I feel – or I’m made to feel – that I’m too white to stand up for part of my Arab heritage.” Recalling how she used to question herself, said, “Is what I am, or what I have, enough to do what I feel is right? But then, also, is that taking advantage of the privilege of having the whiteness within me, right? Am I allowed to speak for this side of me, or is that speaking on something that I don’t experience enough to know?”

When Gigi Hadid and her ex-partner Zayn Malik were dating and spending a lot of time together, they used to talk about this as Zayn also comes from a mixed-race identity. While his mother is of English-Irish descent, his father is Pakistani. She further explained in that interview, “We think about it and talk about it a lot as partners and it’s something that’s really important to us, but it’s also something that we first experienced ourselves.”

Hadid shared, “We are that first generation of those mixed races, and then that comes with that first generational experience of being like, ‘Oh damn, I’m the bridge!'”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their daughter Khai in 2021 and while talking about how she thinks their daughter should identify herself, the supermodel had revealed, “I think that Khai will grow up feeling out the way that she can or wants to be a bridge for her different ethnicities. But I think that it will be nice to be able to have those conversations, and see where she comes from [with] it, without us putting that onto her. What comes from her is what I’m most excited about, and being able to add to that or answer her questions, you know?”

Well, Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik are no longer together and have already parted ways, but they equally love their daughter and continue to co-parent her. Now, rumours are rife that Gigi has found love in Leonardo DiCaprio‘s arms, whereas Zayn is seeing Selena Gomez!

What are your thoughts about Gigi Hadid’s opinion on her ethnicity crisis? Let us know in the comments!

