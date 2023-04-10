The pop sensation Rihanna is all set to embrace motherhood for the second time and the label maker has added yet another feather to her cap. Queen RiRi has emerged out to be the queen of Twitter as well as being the most followed woman beating Katy Perry. She is a multi-talented personality with an unbeatable career in the field of music and her work as an entrepreneur with her beauty line Fenty Beauty. She also has her own fashion brand, Savage x Fenty. She even rocked the fans with her Super Bowl performance earlier this year. Scroll below to find out how many followers she has.

RiRi kept her fans away from her music for about six years and her song in Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever brought new life to her fans. The song Lift Me Up, even got nominated for the Oscars this year.

In a report by Social Blade, it has been found that Rihanna has surpassed Katy Perry to become the most followed woman on Twitter. She is the fourth most followed person on the micro-blogging site. The margin is very close but still RiRi takes the crown for that. The Umbrella singer has 108,276,354 followers, while Perry has 108, 272, 921 followers.

Rihanna’s fans are highly ecstatic about their idol leading at the top. A few days she even became one of the wealthiest celebrity entrepreneurs for her beauty line Fenty Beauty. Her fans did not leave this opportunity to Tweet congratulatory notes for the singer. One of the fans tweeted, “Queen of Twitter”, followed by another saying, “As she should be!” Another user wrote, “No one does it like her”

One of the fans of Rihanna tweeted, “queen of pop,” “Better talent, better fans, & better person”, “Wooo… God is Rihanna! Congratulations Legend!” and, “That’s a mother right there.” The comments started pouring in as soon as the Twitter page Pop Base shared the news. Check it out:

Rihanna officially becomes the most followed woman on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/ypEbpe1pzo — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 9, 2023

Besides Rihanna, celebrities who are at the top include Twitter’s new owner Elon Musk at number one, followed by Barack Obama in the second position and then Justin Bieber in the third place.

