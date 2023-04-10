The Marvel Cinematic Universe is on unsettling grounds as we speak. The last two few releases, excluding the amazing Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, have not landed well with the audience and the critics. The bosses are now in panic to give the studio a new turn, so the content is back on track. One of the films that has reportedly gone back to the writing room with a new lead writer on board, is the much anticipated Thunderbolts. The new IP in the MCU brigade has definitely made fans curious, but seems like the wait is long.

It took us all by surprise, when the leak revealed that Thunderbolts, which was being shaped by writer Eric Pearson, Known for Thor: Ragnarok and Black Widow, has been replaced by none other than the Netflix’s Beef writer Lee Sung Jin. The curiosity of the fandom was at its peak to know what led to the shuffle.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Turns out we finally have the possible reason why Thunderbolts was handed over to Lee Sung Jin from Eric Pearson, and it is too much of Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow impact. Yes, you read that right. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

As per Jeff Sneider via Direct, Thunderbolts is being entirely reshaped, and the Eric Pearson draft has been scrapped. The reason is that it has a lot of weightage to Black Widow characters and not the new entrants. The unequal distribution in the screenplay, led to the shuffle. “I heard that they scrapped the other guys draft,” Sneider said in the latest episode of The Hot Mic podcast. “One of the problems with that Thunderbolts draft was that it had a similar problem to what Suicide Squad had, the David Ayer one, in that it was too focused on the Black Widow characters who are going to be in Thunderbolts and it wasn’t an equal enough for the team. It just very much emphasized the characters we already knew.”

However, Thunderbolts writer Lee Sung Jin who is in the headlines for Beef as we speak, has spoken about taking over the MCU job. “I’m rewriting it,” Lee said in an interview with Variety earlier this year. “It’s the whole squad again. Jake asked me if I would come on board. I probably should have taken a break, but there’s a lot of themes and exciting things about the movie that I couldn’t help but sign on.”

He added, “It’s truly an honor to be part of a Marvel thing, but it is very different. One, it’s not my project, it’s Jake’s. It’s such a large scope and scale that the type of writing is very different. At the same time, the process feels the same, I’m still talking to Jake every day. … I think once you find the squad of people you love and trust and are so talented, you do everything you can to keep working with them.”

Thunderbolts is set for release on July 26, 2024.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez’s Ex-Hubby Ojani Noa Takes Subtle Dig At Bennifer’s Marriage, Says He Doesn’t Think It Will Last With ‘Husband No Four’ Ben Affleck: “When We Lay In Bed On Our Wedding Night…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News