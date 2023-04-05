Jennifer Lopez is a legend who enjoys a massive fan following from all across the globe. She is one of the biggest celebrities of this generation and she never misses a chance to serve fashion and fitness goals to the world. The actress is known for her romantic life as much as her acting & music. Recently, Lopez’s first husband, Ojani, Noa, opened up about their relationship and revealed that Lopez didn’t return the engagement ring even after parting ways with him. He also commented on Bennifer’s wedding & said he doesn’t think it will work. Ouch! That was mean. Scroll below to read the details!

Notably, Lopez and Noa met when both of them had just started their career and once Noa had revealed that he was smitten by the singer after seeing for the first time. The duo got married in the year 1997 & parted ways a year later. Post that, Jen went on to marry Cris Judd (2001 -2003), Marc Anthony (2004 -14), and Ben Affleck in 2022.

According to a report in Marca, Ojani Noa revealed he didn’t get his ring back because he would not accept it. He spoke about his relationship with Jennifer Lopez and revealed the reason she never returned the ring. He said, “I told her, keep all the things I gave you. I didn’t want to remember those things that already happened. I was going to think about her. I was going to miss her.”

Shockingly, Jennifer Lopez’s first husband also commented on her fourth marriage and revealed he doesn’t think that her marriage with Ben Affleck would last. He said, “Jen loves being in love, but she has been engaged six times. Ben is husband number 4. I was husband number one, and she told me I was the love of her life. When we lay in bed on our wedding night, she said we would be together forever.”

