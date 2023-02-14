We all dream of having the perfect house one day. And it seems Hollywood’s one of the IT couples, and the newlyweds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have already found their one after a long search. After scouting for 2 years, they have finally settled on a lavish mansion that comes with a whopping price tag. Scroll below to get the scoop but let us warn you, the amount might leave your jaws dropped!

Just a few days back, JLo and Ben got into a controversy after a video of them having an awkward conversation went viral from the Grammy award show 2023. Ben’s ‘disinterested’ face and them having an argument at the show grabbed all the attention, and it led to every headline.

Now, coming back to their lavish mansion. As per a TMZ report, the lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s search for their dream house is over, and they are all set to buy a mansion in Escrow, LA, with a whopping price tag of $34 million. Rumors have it that the couple was searching for over 2 years and they were even looking for properties as high a price as $85 million but they have finalized this one.

As per reports, their mansion is situated in the Pacific Palisades area of Los Angeles. The lavish property comes with 7 exquisite bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a six-car garage, and a guest house, which includes a living room, dining room, bedroom, and kitchen. This Hamptons-style traditional mansion is in the upscale neighborhood. It comes with exotic amenities and facilities that include a pool, jacuzzi, wine cellar, an in-built gym, a screening room, and an outdoor kitchen.

The whole property is surrounded by huge sycamore trees that provide a peaceful ambience. This massive mansion also has a formal study along with an en-suite bathroom that follows a covered patio deck that also can be used for alfresco dining.

Well, clearly Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s lavish mansion has created a stir on the internet and media, and it has brushed off their argument controversy at the Grammys! What are your thoughts about their property & its facilities? Let us know!

