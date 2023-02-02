Jennifer Lopez is a legend and an icon and there’s no denying that. Her massive global fan following is proof that she’s one of the biggest celebrities of this generation who never misses an opportunity to give fitness or fashion goals to the world. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when JLo appeared on Andy Cohen’s chat show along with her BFF Leah Remini and played ‘Never Have I Ever’ and ended up drinking on having s*x in a trailer. Scroll below to read the scoop.

JLo enjoys a massive fan following across the globe and especially on social media with over 233 million followers on Instagram. She’s married to actor Ben Affleck and often shares PDA-filled pictures and videos with her husband while also giving a glimpse of her happy family including her two kids.

Now coming back to the topic, 4 years ago Jennifer Lopez appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen along with her BFF Leah Remini. The BFF duo played the game ‘Never Have I Ever’ on the show and left the audience in splits.

During the game, one of the questions that Andy Cohen asked was, “Never have I hooked up in my trailer,” replying to this Leah Remini said, “No, I haven’t done it.” While Jennifer Lopez swiftly picked the glass and took a sip. When asked with whom, the singer quipped and replied, “I’ve done 40-something movies!”

Watch the game here:

Jennifer Lopez got brutally honest in the game and we loved this side of her.

What are your thoughts on JLo taking a sip on having s*x in the trailer? Tell us in the space below.

