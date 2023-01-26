



Jennifer Lopez is 53-year-old and doesn’t look a day beyond 30. The singer is just so fit at this age and can give a run to the young models for money. Over the years, JLo has given us some of the most fashionable looks to remember by and today, we bring you a throwback to 2015 when she sizzled the Golden Globes red carpet in a plunging neckline Zuhair Murad blingy gown. Scroll below to see her picture.

Jen is super popular on social media with over 233 million followers on Instagram. She often shares glamorous pictures of herself treating the fans on the photo-sharing site while also giving a sneak-peek of her love life with husband and actor Ben Affleck.

Back in 2015, Jennifer Lopez wore an extraordinary gown from Zuhair Murad and ruled the red carpet like no one else. The beauty wore a blingy gown that came with a plunging neckline where JLo almost risked a n*p-slip as she wore n*pple pasties to avoid it.

Not just that, Jennifer Lopez’s gown also came with a thigh-high slit as she flaunted her long legs in the gown. To give it a more dramatic look, the designer gave a cape attached to the gown while the work on it was intricate and blingy.

The singer styled her look with matching heels, a clutch bag and dangling earrings. JLo kept her tresses open with a middle-parting messy wave locks at the length and finished off the look with minimalistic nude makeup with heavy smokey eyes.

Take a look at her picture below:

There’s absolutely no one else who can pull off plunging necklines with this grace and comfort except for Jennifer Lopez!

