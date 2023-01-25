Young budding actors and actresses take their job very seriously these days be it acting or presenting themselves in front of their fans and the media. They set fashion goals for the rest of the world, and every outfit tells a different story. American actress Sydney Sweeney rose to fame with the television series Everything Sucks! The young actress is exquisite in her choices of clothes, and she never disappoints at that. She carries herself with poise and absolute.

Sweeney was even seen in popular series like The Handmaid’s Tale and Sharp Objects. She even featured in Quentin Tarantino’s 2019 film Once Upon A Time In Hollywood. Why is she such an incredible sight for sore eyes? Scroll down, and you will know!

Advertisement

Advertisement

Grazing through the vast internet world, we found this gorgeous picture of the actress shared on one of her fan accounts, sydneysweney_. The Euphoria actress wore a light green-coloured see-through gown with a high slit and cut-out detail on her chest, diagonally revealing her b*sty assets. She was attending a Dolce & Gabbana event in Venice, Italy. The one-shouldered semi-sheer dress came with a belt wrap-like detail around the waist, accentuating her s*xy figure. It also had a bejewelled ornament on the shoulder, which extended into the drape behind.

For makeup, she sported a winged eyeliner making her eyes dreamier than ever. Her face had full coverage foundation on with perfectly blushed cheeks. Sidney Sweeney completed the makeup by putting on n*de-coloured matte lipstick to keep the focus on her dress only. For accessories, she chose to wear an emerald-embedded bracelet and earrings. Lastly, she carried a quaint shiny purse as she struck a pose wearing high heels and showcasing her toned leg.

Oops! We almost missed out on her hairdo! Sidney Sweeney’s hair was tied in a ponytail with several loose strands adorning her pretty face. Her hair had soft curls at the back, which complemented her look! Here have a look at it!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sydney Sweeney♡ (@sydneysweney_)

And for fashion updates, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Jennifer Aniston Went N*ked Hiding Her N*pples With A Men’s Tie & V*gina With Her S*xy Toned Legs Making Our Wildest Fantasies Come True!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News