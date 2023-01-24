Florence Pugh is one of the boldest gen Z actresses across the globe who enjoys a massive fan following among fans worldwide. She’s 27 and we are not sure if she’s gen Z anymore or not but her fashion wardrobe is quite daring and the beauty never shies away from expressing her POV through her style affair. Today, we bring you a throwback to the time when Pugh went skinny-dipping and flashed her n*pples publicly at the beach and gave body positivity goals to her fans as always. Scroll below to take a look at her pictures.

Florence is often seen supporting women across the globe including #FreeTheNipple movement where she donned the sheer Valentino hot pink gown and flashed her n*pples boldly without fearing any judgement by others.

A fan account on Twitter named ‘hellopugh’ shared Florence Pugh’s skinny-dipping pictures on their page where the actress can be seen lying at the beach with her friends and is br*less publicly flaunting her n*pples which she covered with orange heart emojis.

Isn’t she daring and confident with her fashion sense? We need more Florence Pugh’s in the world who would make us feel confident about our natural bodies and let no one else’s judgement affect us and how.

Take a look at the picture below:

florence pugh wishes you all a very happy national boob day pic.twitter.com/SDSe6bNyXz — sophia (@hellopugh) August 3, 2022

We love those aviator sunglasses and baseball cap that Florence Pugh is wearing in the picture. She truly is a fashion ICON of this generation and never misses an opportunity to make heads turn with her extraordinary style affair.

What are your thoughts on Pugh’s skinny-dipping picture? Tell us in the comments below.

